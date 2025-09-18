Mountlake Terrace Chamber to host Sept. 30 networking event at Craft Connoisseurs

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber is sponsoring a networking event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Craft Connoisseurs , a family-owned craft beer shop offering one of the largest selections of small-batch fruited sours, smoothie beers, and dessert sours in the state.

Craft Connoisseurs will be offering free samples of their rotating taps. There will also be light bites and a raffle with fun gifts.