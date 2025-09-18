Mountlake Terrace Chamber to host Sept. 30 networking event at Craft Connoisseurs

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace Chamber is sponsoring a networking event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Craft Connoisseurs, a family-owned craft beer shop offering one of the largest selections of small-batch fruited sours, smoothie beers, and dessert sours in the state.
Craft Connoisseurs will be offering free samples of their rotating taps. There will also be light bites and a raffle with fun gifts.
Craft Connoisseurs is located at 21911 64th Ave W Suite B, Mountlake Terrace.
Admission is free for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Learn more and RSVP here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.