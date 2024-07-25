Mountlake Terrace Chamber sponsoring light rail event seminar July 30

Join the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce for a July after-hours event July 30 focused on how to maximize your business/organization participation in the Aug. 30 Mountlake Terrace light rail opening event.

The presentation and Q&A session, which runs from 6-8 p.m. will be in the TRAXX building Community Room, 23905 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace. Speaker Sarah Frost of Making Local LLC will share strategies to effectively showcase your business/organization and long-term marketing tools for engaging your target audience and boosting revenue.

Learn more and RSVP here.