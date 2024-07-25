Mountlake Terrace Chamber sponsoring light rail event seminar July 30

Join the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce for a July after-hours event July 30 focused on how to maximize your business/organization participation in the Aug. 30 Mountlake Terrace light rail opening event.
The presentation and Q&A session, which runs from 6-8 p.m. will be in the TRAXX building Community Room, 23905 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace. Speaker Sarah Frost of Making Local LLC will share strategies to effectively showcase your business/organization and long-term marketing tools for engaging your target audience and boosting revenue.
Learn more and RSVP here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.