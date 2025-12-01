Mountlake Terrace Chamber plans holiday networking mixer Dec. 16

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Networking Event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16 at Mazatlan Restaurant, 24380 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace.
The chamber promises there will be raffle prizes and seasonal treats, plus “a few surprises to keep things merry and bright.”
All local business professionals are welcome — both current Chamber members and those considering membership.
Every attendee can bring a free guest by selecting the ‘+1 Guest’ option at checkout along with their own ticket.
Learn more and register here.
