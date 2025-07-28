Mountlake Terrace Chamber planning Wag Fest pet festival Sept. 6

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce is planning its first Mountlake Terrace Wag Fest, a pet festival set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at Evergreen Playfield track, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

This free family and pet-friendly festival will include a pop-up dog park, food trucks, pet-themed activities, handmade goods, live music, contests and demonstrations.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to join as sponsors and vendors. Learn more here.