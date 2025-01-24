Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce to host after-hours networking event Jan. 28

Join the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Time Out Greek and American Restaurant, 5807 244th St.S.W., Mountlake Terrace, for an evening of networking and community building.

The chamber’s networking events are designed to connect local professionals, business owners and community leaders in a welcoming and engaging environment.

Light refreshments will be served.

This event is for anyone seeking to grow their professional network while supporting the Mountlake Terrace business community.

RSVP to attend on the event website.