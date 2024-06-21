Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce after-hours networking event at Zeek’s Pizza June 25

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce is hosting an after-hours networking event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Zeek’s Pizza, 24015 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace.

Network with business leaders, meet chamber board members, be in the know about upcoming development, learn about business resources and share your vision for the Mountlake Terrace business community.

The event is free for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. You can learn more and register here.