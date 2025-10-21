Mountlake Terrace Chamber hosts networking event benefiting domestic violence services Oct. 28

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association invites local professionals and community members to its October Networking Event on Tuesday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Getaway Tavern, 24309 56th Ave. W.

This month’s gathering will highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a special fundraiser benefiting Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. Attendees can enjoy a relaxed, community-focused evening featuring light appetizers, networking opportunities and ways to support a vital local cause.

The event is free for members and $20 for non-members. About 30 attendees are expected, including local business owners, city employees and city officials.

For more information or to register, visit www.mltbusiness.com

or contact the Mountlake Terrace Business Association at info@mltbusiness.com.