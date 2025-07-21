Mountlake Terrace Chamber hosting Subs and Sours event July 29

Join the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce for a Subs & Sours after-hours networking event from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29 at North Star Place, 6808 220th St. S.W., Ste. 303.
The event, hosted by Joe Hwang, DDS, will feature sub sandwiches from Port of Subs and craft sour beers from Craft Connoisseurs. Non-alcoholic options also available.
The event is free for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Register here.
