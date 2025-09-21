Saturday, September 20, 2025
Mountlake Terrace celebrates Welcoming Week with Turkish music, African drumming and more

Nick Ng

West African Center Executive Director Pa Ousman Joof (at left in purple) led a drumming performance with Councilmember William Paige, Jr. (next to Joof in blue), Kerem Onat (right in red) and two community members. (Photos by Nick Ng)

About 100 visitors stopped by at Mountlake Terrace’s second annual Welcoming Week at Civic Plaza Saturday, hosted by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) and Edmonds School District.

The event connected residents with city services and regional programs, offering information on jobs, job training, immigrant rights and support, emergency resources and other public services.

A Cub Scout representative talks about the benefits of becoming a Cub Scout.
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright stops by the Lake Ballinger Center booth.

An assortment of books in English and Spanish.
Sally Guzman representing the Edmonds School District.
Attendees could paint a rock and take it home.
Information about immigration and refugee rights.
Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion booth.
MLT Councilmember Steve Woodward (center left) and Sam Doyle (center right) with members of the Washington West African Center.

Kerem Onat (left) and Mountlake Terrace High School Senior Kyo Pedersen play a traditional Turkish song.
Kyo Pedersen on the tuba.
MLT resident Madina Abdurashidova performs a traditional Uzbeck dance.

