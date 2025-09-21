Mountlake Terrace celebrates Welcoming Week with Turkish music, African drumming and more

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

About 100 visitors stopped by at Mountlake Terrace’s second annual Welcoming Week at Civic Plaza Saturday, hosted by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) and Edmonds School District.

The event connected residents with city services and regional programs, offering information on jobs, job training, immigrant rights and support, emergency resources and other public services.