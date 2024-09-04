Mountlake Terrace celebrates Welcoming Week Sept. 13 – 22

The Mountlake Terrace City Council proclaimed Sept. 13 – 22 as Welcoming Week and is celebrating by hosting a community resource fair.

In partnership with the Edmonds School District, the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is hosting an event during Welcoming Week to introduce immigrants, refugees and others to city services and regional programs.

There will be opportunities to learn about jobs, training, immigrant rights and assistance services, emergency services, and city services and to create new relationships.

There will also be a South County Fire truck and a Sno-Isle Libraries bookmobile.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Terrace Park Elementary School, 5409 228th St. S.W.

For more details on the event and fliers in multiple languages, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2213/Welcoming-Week.