To build inclusive communities: Mountlake Terrace celebrates Welcoming Week

The City of Mountlake Terrace, in partnership with many organizations, celebrated Welcoming Week at Terrace Park Elementary School on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council proclaimed Sept. 13-22 as Welcoming Week, which helps build inclusive communities by introducing immigrants, refugees and others to city services and regional programs.

The event included 24 partners offering services for new residents of the city and the United States. It was also an opportunity to meet community members, including Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers Steve Woodard and Erin Murray.

The partners for the Welcoming Week event were:

– Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks

– Verdant Health

– Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

– The Girl Scouts of America

– Academia Latina

– Volunteers of America

– Sno-Isle Library

– The Red Cross

– Washington Family Engagement

– Edmonds School District Family and Community Engagement

– Spring Pediatric Dentistry

– South County Fire

– Mountlake Terrace Police Department

– Snohomish County Health Department Medical Reserve Corp

– Snohomish County Health Department Vaccine-Preventable Diseases

– Snohomish County Health Department Substance Use Prevention

– Washington State Employees Credit Union

– Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington

– Washington 211

– West African Center

– Northwest Justice Center

– Latino Educational Training Institute

– Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest

– The Mountlake Terrace DEI Commission

— Photos by Rick Sinnett