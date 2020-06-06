Mountlake Terrace businesses hit ground running with Phase 2 announcement

After Snohomish County officials announced that the county has been approved for Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start program effective immediately, business owners began their plans to reopen to the public.

Some businesses hit the ground running, like Bellis Salon, which opened its doors to clients Friday afternoon after news broke that the county had been authorized by the Washington State Health Department to enter Phase 2 of the governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan. Owner Janna Ross said she had already begun scheduling clients when she learned that some businesses deemed “non-essential” under Phase 1 were given the green light.

“I just started the schedule going and said, ‘Yep, come on in for your appointment today, we’re ready to go,’” she said.

After more than two months being closed under Phase 1, Ross said she and her team planned to work until 7 p.m.

In accordance with the health and safety guidelines for businesses reopening, Ross said she and her employees are wearing face masks and clients will be required to wear them as well. She has also asked clients to call ahead of their scheduled appointment so her employees can ensure everything has been cleaned and sanitized. Also, stylists will not be double booking and will only be taking one client at a time for now.

Ross added that clients are encouraged to bring as few items as possible into the salon with them to prevent possible contamination and to use non-cash payments.

Hemlock State Brewing Company initially intended to reopen June 8, but moved the date up once the new order took effect. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, Friday would serve as a “soft reopening” by offering only four or five tables. On Saturday, the rest of the bar’s space will be available to the public.

However, not all businesses are rushing to reopen their doors. Seaun Richards, owner of 44th Street Sliders, said he first wants to make sure his restaurant meets all the standards of the health guidelines before reopening for dine-in customers.

In anticipation of Phase 2, Richards said he has brought in smaller tables to allow for social distancing, which requires tables be at least 6 feet apart and no more than five people per table. With requirements for restaurants to supply hand sanitizer and continuously wipe down tables Richards added that the tight restrictions are keeping some businesses from reopening.

“I actually have some friends of mine in the restaurant business that (are) not even going to open in Phase 2 because it’s so much work,” he said.

However, if customers want to dine inside the restaurant, Richards said they would be welcome to.

–By Cody Sexton