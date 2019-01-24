Mountlake Terrace Business Association honors 2018 citizen, businesses of year

1 of 2

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association honored two local businesses and an outstanding citizen during its first annual meeting and awards dinner Jan. 23.

Incoming President Justin Elsner of Elsner Law Firm recognized Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation President Dustin Dekoekkoek as 2018 Citizen of the Year. Diamond Knot Brewpub was honored as the Large Business of the Year while MLTnews was named the Small Business of the Year.

Elsner also offered his thanks to outgoing MLTBA president Maria Ellis, owner of Espresso Break, who is continuing on the board as vice president.

Other MLTBA officers elected during Wednesday’s meeting were Jeanette Davelaar, treasurer; Milaina West, secretary and board members Jamie Stidham, Riley Taylor and Andrew Olafson.

TedX Talk alum and leadership coach Anna Rohrbough was the guest speaker during the dinner, which was held at Voula’s restaurant.

Elsner reviewed the organization’s 2018 activities, including sponsorship of the annual Trunk R Treat event and the Backpacks for Little Hawks fundraiser to provide school supplies for elementary students in need.

He also outlined some of the new MLTBA events planned for 2019, including health and wellness, wine tasting and brewer’s events. Businesses owners interested in joining the organization can visit mltba.org.