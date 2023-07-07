Mountlake Terrace, Brier police respond to dozens of fireworks calls July 4-5

Countywide and city fireworks bans didn’t stop neighborhoods in Mountlake Terrace and Brier from experiencing large and noisy displays into the early-morning hours of July 5.

Mountlake Terrace police said they received 36 fireworks-related calls from 2 p.m. July 4 to 6 a.m. July 5, with most of those occurring after 6 p.m. Mountlake Terrace police spokesperson Commander Scott King said those 36 calls were included in the total of 72 police calls for other incidents during that time period.

Here’s a summary of fireworks complaints that Mountlake Terrace received and their disposition of them:

– 20 fireworks calls were marked as “gone on arrival,” meaning police didn’t find anyone when responding to the call.

– 1 was described as patrol information, which means that officers were dealing with other calls or multiple reports of the same call at the same time it was reported.

– 15 were settled by contact, meaning contact was made with someone by phone or in person, and the situation was resolved.

– No warnings were issued–

In Brier, there were 23 calls for service during the same time period, and eight of those were fireworks complaints, Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist said.