Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce after-hours networking set for March 14

The Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce is holding a March after-hours networking event sponsored by Espresso Break on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. The location is B.W. Noodle, 23202 57th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace in the DD Meats parking lot).

The chamber board invites you to meet and enjoy conversation with other business owners while snacking and enjoying a beverage or two.

You can learn more about the Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce, including how to sign up for membership, here.