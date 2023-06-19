Mountlake Terrace & Brier Chamber hosting after-hours networking at Zeeks June 27

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an after-hours networking event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Zeek’s Pizza, 24015 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace.

Network with business leaders and meet chamber board members. Admission is free and includes free slices of Zeeks Pizza.

Learn more and RSVP here.