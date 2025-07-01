Mountlake Terrace boy earns two medals at Track & Field West Coast National Championship

Mountlake Terrace’s Vincent Monica earned two medals — one a gold — at the 2025 AAU West Coast Track & Field National Championship meet June 26-29 in Sparks, Nevada.

Monica overcame the 95 degree heat of western Nevada and topped all other entrants in the 11-year-old boys’ discus competition with a throw of 22.90 meters, a new meet record.

Monica also brought home a silver medal in the 11-year-old boys’ shot put with a toss of 10.68 meters, just .08 meters behind the event winner, Jiovanni Davis, an 11-year-old from the Los Angeles area. Both the marks of Monica and Davis surpassed the previous meet record of 10.54 meters set in 2017.

Monica’s top efforts over the weekend in the discus and the shot put were personal records for the 11-year-old.

The AAU West Coast event drew hundreds of young people ages 8 to 18 from throughout the western United States to the Hug High School venue in Sparks. Monica — and the top eight finishers in each event — qualified for the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games to be held July 22-Aug. 2 in Houston. The AAU Junior Olympics is reported to be the nation’s latest multi-sport youth event and is expected to draw more than 16,000 young athletes to its various competitions.





