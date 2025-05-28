Mountlake Terrace Blotter: May 21-27, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported six warrant arrests this week:

4500 block 236th Street Southwest.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest.

5300 block 212th Street Southwest.

23200 block 58th Avenue West.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard.

22900 block 48th Avenue West.

Officers also reported two verbal domestic disturbances, one in the 23300 block of Cedar Way and the other in the 23700 block of 52nd Avenue West.

Here are the other cases this week by date:

May 21

22100 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Edmonds police with a DUI.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit and run collision.

4100 block 222nd Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21700 block 56th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

May 22

4500 block 226th Place: A person in crisis was provided resources.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: A harassment report was filed.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle had its windshield vandalized.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a court order service.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle had its passenger side mirror vandalized.

May 23

4500 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a firearm being dropped at a casino. The person then picked it up and put it in their pocket. It is suspected that the subject is underage to own the firearm. Video surveillance was obtained, and the investigation is ongoing.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fire which had been started on a picnic table. The responding officer put out the fire. No suspects were located.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail after police responded to a domestic assault report.

4600 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

May 24

4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

22400 block 64th Avenue West: A driver who was stopped for traffic violations was arrested and booked into jail for DUI after the officer determined they were intoxicated.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was reported.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

23400 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a disturbance report. During the disturbance, an intoxicated male assaulted a family member and attempted to drive a vehicle. The male was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, domestic violence and 4th degree assault and booked into jail.

May 25

23600 block 49th Place West: Patrol responded to a hit and run collision report.

4200 block 222nd Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A portable toilet was vandalized.

May 26

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21400 block 60th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of suspected gunshots. A witness reported seeing a black sedan drive by with a subject inside shooting a handgun into the air. No one was injured during the incident, and no damage was reported. The vehicle was not located.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a suspicious vehicle running with a subject sitting in the driver’s seat. The officer contacted the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated and booked into jail.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a subject loading things in a vehicle. The vehicle and subject were no longer at the location, but the reporting party had surveillance footage available.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was not located.

May 27

4700 block 237th Place West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was located and arrested for the theft of a lighter.