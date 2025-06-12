Mountlake Terrace Blotter: June 4-10, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported five warrant arrests, with four occurring in the 24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard. The fifth was in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest.

Three verbal domestic disturbances were reported this week: one in the 6300 block of Saint Albion Way, one in the 21500 block of 52nd Avenue West and one in the 24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard.

Two vehicle prowls were reported, one in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest and the other in the 24200 block of 56th Avenue West.

The other incidents are listed by date:

June 4

22900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4400 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision. The suspect was located and issued a citation for the offense.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A possible fraud was reported.

22200 block 38th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported as being “egged” overnight.

June 5

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a threat report.

23000 block 55th Avenue West: A fraud report was made.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle owner reported damage to the locking mechanism on the driver’s door.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a court order service.

June 6

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault and booked into jail.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Mail theft was reported

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a dispute over a refund.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a reported robbery where the suspect had stabbed two employees. The employees were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. The suspect was located in a bus attempting to flee the area. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

June 7

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A missing person was reported.

22300 block 44th Avenue West: A resident turned in a firearm they located in their shed.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a missing person report. The person was found shortly thereafter.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject attempting to break the window of a store was located and arrested for malicious mischief.

June 8

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

23400 block of 66th Avenue West: A driver who was stopped for traffic violations attempted to flee on foot. The officer was able to detain the driver and determine that they were impaired. The driver was arrested for felony DUI due to previous DUI convictions.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

June 9

5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic assault and arrested a suspect and booked them into jail.

June 10

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported and transported to the hospital for assistance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A customer was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance. A short time later, they returned and were arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responding to a disturbance report found that a subject had unlawfully entered an apartment. They were arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a dispute over a parking issue.