Mountlake Terrace Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5, 2025

July 30
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a robbery report at a business. Three unidentified subjects stole merchandise and assaulted the employee during their escape. The investigation continues.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after being stopped for vehicle equipment violations.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
23300 block 58th Ave West: Officers responded to an assault report at the library.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Theft was reported at a residence.
July 31
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted.
21500 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.
4700 block 226th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for moving violations and arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 1
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
5000 block 243rd Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
22000 block SR99: A suspicious person was contacted by police and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Aug. 2
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person; they were arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.
6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police contacted and arrested a suspicious person for an outstanding warrant.
Aug. 3
21600 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23000 block 56th Avenue West: A missing person was reported at a residence.
22100 block 43rd Avenue West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business.
5100 block 234th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Theft was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.
Aug. 4
23600 block 54th Avenue West: A trespasser was reported at a vacant building.
4400 block 228th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Harassment was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.
4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
Aug. 5
No incidents reported by police.
