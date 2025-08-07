Mountlake Terrace Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5, 2025

July 30

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a robbery report at a business. Three unidentified subjects stole merchandise and assaulted the employee during their escape. The investigation continues.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after being stopped for vehicle equipment violations.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

23300 block 58th Ave West: Officers responded to an assault report at the library.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Theft was reported at a residence.

July 31

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

4700 block 226th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for moving violations and arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Aug. 1

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

5000 block 243rd Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

22000 block SR99: A suspicious person was contacted by police and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Aug. 2

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person; they were arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police contacted and arrested a suspicious person for an outstanding warrant.

Aug. 3

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: A missing person was reported at a residence.

22100 block 43rd Avenue West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business.

5100 block 234th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Theft was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

Aug. 4

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A trespasser was reported at a vacant building.

4400 block 228th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Harassment was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

Aug. 5

No incidents reported by police.