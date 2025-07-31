Mountlake Terrace Blotter: July 23-28, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department responded to 438 incidents during the week of July 23-28, 2025.

There were two reports of verbal domestic disturbances — one in the 6300 block of Saint Albion Way and the other in the 5900 block of 236th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21500 block of 52nd Avenue West and the 21900 block of 52nd Avenue West.

There were eight warrant arrests:

22300 block of 51st Avenue West

5600 block of 224th Street Southwest

5900 block of 244th Street Southwest

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest

23400 block of Lakeview Drive

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard

23400 block of Lakeview Drive

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest

Other reports by date:

July 23

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A bicycle theft was reported.

July 24

9800 block Edmonds Way: Patrol assisted Edmonds police with a malicious mischief report.

22200 block 65th Avenue West: Officers responded to a threat report.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

5200 block 240th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was towed.

July 25

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23500 block Hedlund Avenue: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

21400 block 46th Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and towed to a safe location.

5700 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle was determined to be impaired. He was arrested and booked into jail for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle that was reported as abandoned was towed.

23600 block Van Ry Boulevard: A pair of handcuffs was found in the middle of the street.

July 26

13200 block 35th Avenue Southeast: While working a Target Zero Team DUI emphasis, an officer assisted Mill Creek police with a physical control case.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported trespass in progress. The subject was located, arrested and booked into jail for the trespass.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of two subjects walking through the parking lot looking at cars.

July 27

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a missing person report.

23000 block 54th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

83rd Avenue West and 208th Street Southwest: A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer assisted Edmonds police with a DUI.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

July 28

4500 block 238th Place: Officers responded to a report of a naked subject walking down the middle of the road. The person was gone when officers arrived, but the witness had video footage of the incident. Officers contacted the subject and cited them for indecent exposure.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen license plate was reported.

22000 block 67th Place West: Animal control responded to a report of a dog attacking another dog.

500 block Elm Way: Officers assisted Edmonds police with a domestic assault report.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a report of a domestic assault that occurred a few days before. The suspect was cited for the assault.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

24000 block 56th Avenue West: A beer bottle was reported to have been thrown through a window. No suspects were found.

3200 block 236th Street Southwest: MLT officers assisted Brier police with a DUI.