Mountlake Terrace Blotter: Aug. 13-19, 2025

Mountlake Terrace police officers responded to 462 incidents during the week of Aug. 13.

There was one verbal domestic dispute reported in the 5800 block of 236th Street Southwest.

Three vehicle prowls were reported:

5400 block 238th Street Southwest.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest.

There were six warrant arrests reported:

21600 block 66th Avenue West.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest.

23600 block Van Ry Boulevard.

500 block 5th Avenue South.

23200 block 58th Avenue West.

20800 block 17th Avenue South.

Other incidents by date:

Aug. 13

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A burglary was reported.

5000 block 240th Place Southwest: Officers assisted a family in recovering belongings from an apartment that was rented by a deceased relative.

6000 block 214th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a narcotics overdose. The subject was not breathing and had a faint pulse when police arrived. An officer administered naloxone, and the subject began to breathe and their pulse increased.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was located and cited for trespassing.

Aug. 14

4300 block of 214th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported as being vandalized by having its paint scratched, also known as being “keyed.”

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

24200 block 44th Avenue West: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23800 block 55th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was towed.

22800 block 45th Place West: Patrol responded to a court order service.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4400 block 223rd Street Southwest: Several pieces of mail were found.

Aug. 15

23300 block Cedar Way: A juvenile suspect was experiencing behavioral health issues and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

21900 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a collision. Upon arrival, officers found one of the drivers passed out at the wheel. It was determined that the subject was impaired and in possession of a stolen vehicle. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

Aug. 16

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the subject involved in the assault in their vehicle. All involved had been driving before the assault. Officers determined the suspect in the assault was impaired and was arrested for DUI and assault.

23800 block Cedar Way: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23300 block 54th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A resident reported possible trespassers on their property.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision. The suspect was located and cited.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A patrol officer located a subject slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The officer was unable to establish probable cause for physical control of a vehicle, but seized a small amount of narcotics.

Aug. 17

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A wallet and phone were reported stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A “keyed” vehicle was reported.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Fraud was reported.

Aug. 18

4200 block 222nd Street Southwest: Officers assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic assault report.

22600 block 40th Place West: Police responded to a domestic assault. Officers attempted to arrest the suspect, who resisted arrest and kicked them. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and booked into jail for domestic violence, malicious mischief, obstructing law enforcement and assault of a police officer.

5900 block 212th Place Southwest: A civil complaint over not paying a contractor was reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located and towed to a safe location.

5400 block 223rd Place Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

22500 block 39th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle had been left unoccupied by two males who left the area. Upon arrival, the officer conducted a check on the vehicle and found it was a reported stolen vehicle. Police had it towed to a safe location.

Aug. 19

3700 block 225th Place: Officers responded to a court order violation. Charges for the order violation were sent to the courts.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of an unknown subject gaining access into a fenced area.

21700 block 50th Place West: Police responded to a dispute over a cell phone.