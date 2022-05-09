Mountlake Terrace awarded $30K grant to add trees

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace with a $30,000 grant for a street and parks tree planting program.

This will be a multi-year effort to increase canopy by planting new street trees and adding trees to lower-canopy areas within city parks, the city said in a Monday press release.

In 2023, “Trees for Terrace” will provide free street trees for residents who agree to plant, water and care for them. Accommodations will be available for those who are not physically able to plant street trees, but can take on the long-term maintenance.

Increased tree canopy provides many benefits to urbanized areas, such as removing air pollutants from traffic, cooling neighborhood temperatures, and increasing opportunities for outdoor recreation. Street trees reduce stormwater runoff, improve property values, and decrease stress.

“Trees for Terrace” will identify areas where street trees can be planted without creating conflicts with utility systems. An interactive online map will show ideal locations along the roadside edges of private property within the right-of-way.

The new program will build a tree-planting plan for Mountlake Terrace focusing on areas of the city where tree canopy cover is lowest, and human exposure to pollutants from heavy traffic is highest. Staff will develop materials to promote the program to potential tree stewards, and create guidance documents for how to plant and care for a street tree to keep it healthy.

The grant will be matched largely using city staff time to develop and manage “Trees For Terrace.” Funding from Sound Transit mitigation fees will also provide support.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is known for its long-time commitment to effective urban forest management, and was named a 2022 TreeCity USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.