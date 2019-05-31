Mountlake Terrace athletes named All-Wesco League honorees

The 2019 high school spring sports season produced memorable performances by many Mountlake Terrace student athletes; here are the Hawks who are being recognized as All-Wesco League honorees, as voted on by league coaches:
Baseball
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
— Ryan Cacatian; sophomore, utility player
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
— Jonathan Kumai; senior, infielder
— Dillon Gordon; senior, pitcher
Softball
First Team, 2A/3A Conference
— Jamie Bingaman; junior, catcher
— Jenna Maxfield; junior, infielder
Boys Soccer
Second Team, 2A/3A Conference
— Andy Lee; senior, midfielder
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Conference
— Juan Lopez; senior, midfielder
— Griffin Overnell; senior, defender
— Ben Leonard; senior, goalkeeper
Boys Track & Field
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
— Brandon Bach; senior, javelin
— Noah Thompson; junior, shot put
— Noah Thompson; junior, discus
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
— Thaddeus Merten; senior, shot put
— Janthon Le; junior, triple jump
— Dylan Breuer; junior, 200 meter dash
— Dylan Breuer; junior, 400 meter dash
— Alex Williams; junior, 1600 meter run
— Alex Williams; junior, 3200 meter run
— Janthon Le, junior; Trazz Pepper, sophomore; Dominique Latham, senior; Dylan Breuer, junior; 4×100 meter relay
— Fletcher Kenaston, junior; Trazz Pepper, sophomore; Dylan Breuer, junior; Matthew Flores, freshman; 4×400 meter relay
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
— Thaddeus Merten; senior, discus
— Janthon Le; junior, 300 meter hurdles
— Jordan Sims; sophomore, triple jump
— Matthew Flores; freshman, long jump
Girls Track
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
— McKenzie Davies; senior, discus
— Jaymee Estrada; freshman, shot put
— Kayelynn Hornbeak-Hess; freshman, high jump
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
— McKenzie Davies; senior, shot put
— Issa Moffet; junior, javelin
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
— Allie Gill-More; junior, 1600 meter run
— Allie Gill-More; junior, 3200 meter run
— Alexis Dresher; freshman, javelin
— Alexis Dresher; freshman, discus
— Emily Cox, junior; Simone Davison, senior; Allie Gill-More, junior; Juliette Escalona Salgado, freshman; 4×400 meter relay
Boys Golf
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
— Morgan Subert; senior
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
— Emmett Johnson; junior
— Eric Gallagher; sophomore