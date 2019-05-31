Mountlake Terrace athletes named All-Wesco League honorees

1 of 3

The 2019 high school spring sports season produced memorable performances by many Mountlake Terrace student athletes; here are the Hawks who are being recognized as All-Wesco League honorees, as voted on by league coaches:

Baseball

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Ryan Cacatian; sophomore, utility player

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Jonathan Kumai; senior, infielder

— Dillon Gordon; senior, pitcher

Softball

First Team, 2A/3A Conference

— Jamie Bingaman; junior, catcher

— Jenna Maxfield; junior, infielder

Boys Soccer

Second Team, 2A/3A Conference

— Andy Lee; senior, midfielder

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Conference

— Juan Lopez; senior, midfielder

— Griffin Overnell; senior, defender

— Ben Leonard; senior, goalkeeper

Boys Track & Field

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Brandon Bach; senior, javelin

— Noah Thompson; junior, shot put

— Noah Thompson; junior, discus

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Thaddeus Merten; senior, shot put

— Janthon Le; junior, triple jump

— Dylan Breuer; junior, 200 meter dash

— Dylan Breuer; junior, 400 meter dash

— Alex Williams; junior, 1600 meter run

— Alex Williams; junior, 3200 meter run

— Janthon Le, junior; Trazz Pepper, sophomore; Dominique Latham, senior; Dylan Breuer, junior; 4×100 meter relay

— Fletcher Kenaston, junior; Trazz Pepper, sophomore; Dylan Breuer, junior; Matthew Flores, freshman; 4×400 meter relay

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Thaddeus Merten; senior, discus

— Janthon Le; junior, 300 meter hurdles

— Jordan Sims; sophomore, triple jump

— Matthew Flores; freshman, long jump

Girls Track

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— McKenzie Davies; senior, discus

— Jaymee Estrada; freshman, shot put

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-Hess; freshman, high jump

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— McKenzie Davies; senior, shot put

— Issa Moffet; junior, javelin

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Allie Gill-More; junior, 1600 meter run

— Allie Gill-More; junior, 3200 meter run

— Alexis Dresher; freshman, javelin

— Alexis Dresher; freshman, discus

— Emily Cox, junior; Simone Davison, senior; Allie Gill-More, junior; Juliette Escalona Salgado, freshman; 4×400 meter relay

Boys Golf

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Morgan Subert; senior

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Emmett Johnson; junior

— Eric Gallagher; sophomore