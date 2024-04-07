Mountlake Terrace April Pools Day helps kids and adults stay safe around water

Adults and children alike gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Saturday to learn about fun and water safety during April Pools Day.

The free event, sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace’s aquatics staff in partnership with America’s Boating Club of Snohomish County, included a life jacket fitting station for children and adults, an overboard demonstration, first aid, a lifeguard challenge course, and swim skill evaluations for swimming lessons.

The Washington State Park Commissions Boating Program gave away a limited number of free life jackets for attendees.

According to studies by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, Washington State had 31 recorded drowning deaths in 2023; 25 were adults 20 years or older, with 87% occurring in lakes and rivers.

“One of the most important things is a properly fitting life jacket,” Aquatics Supervisor Rose Ploeg said.

Much like a poorly adjusted seat belt, a life vest can be useless if not fitted correctly.

Mountlake Terrace Lifeguard Antonio Salango said that due to the popularity of boating in the region, man-overboard classes are also important for adults and children.

He explained that the demonstration is designed to help children remain calm if their boat is ever capsized.

“All the stations together provide important lessons,” Santiago said.

One lesson that might seem odd at first is the cold-water challenge. Participants place their hands in 50-degree water for two minutes to show cold water’s effects, such as a numbed sense of touch.

April Pools Day started over 20 years ago as a collaboration between the City of Mountlake Terrace, the Washington Recreation and Parks Association, Seattle Children’s Hospital and the Red Cross.

To find out more about City of Mountlake Terrace events, click here.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett



