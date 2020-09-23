Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition sponsoring drive-in voter registration event Sept. 26

The Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition is sponsoring a drive-in voter registration event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the west side of the former Roger’s Marketplace parking lot. The event is non-partisan and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

There will be voter registration forms available in a variety of languages, a QR code if you want to register online, stamps if you want to mail in your form, answers to frequently asked questions and more. The City of Mountlake Terrace is donating masks and hand sanitizer.

You can check your registration status at this link: voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx. Just enter your name and birthdate. You can also register at that link.

Unsure if you are eligible to vote if you have been convicted of a felony? According to the Washington Secretary of State website “Only people in jail, prison, or on community custody under Department of Corrections (DOC) authority for a felony conviction are not eligible to vote. If you are unsure if you are under the DOC authority for a Washington State felony conviction, call at (800) 430-9674.”

Not quite 18? The future voter program allows 16- and 17-year-olds to sign up as future voters and be automatically registered to vote when they turn 18.

Click here for the Facebook event page.