Mountlake Terrace Annual Tree Lighting, Dec. 6

The City of Mountlake Terrace announces the 41st Annual Holiday Tree Lighting event, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Civic Campus.

Led by the Recreation and Parks team, the city’s signature holiday event will feature a live concert band performance by Mountlake Terrace High School, a choral concert by Terrace Park Elementary students, a drum line procession and the festive lighting of the tree.

Free fresh-baked cookies from Snohomish Pie Company will be provided, along with cocoa.

South County Fire will be transporting a very special guest to welcome event-goers – Santa Claus.

Attendance is free. Cash donations will be accepted for the Michelle Ringler Scholarship Fund. The fund has helped hundreds of children register for programs at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion since 2002.

Activities will occur in the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza next to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. Although the event moved to Town Center in 2022, the traditional tree atop the water tower at Jack Long Park will also light up at the same time.

“I would like to thank Mountlake Terrace Plaza for once again sponsoring this year’s tree lighting,” said Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick. “We also thank Sound Community Bank for sponsoring the holiday treats for all to enjoy, South County Fire for their support, and our dedicated volunteers who help make this such a joyful experience.”

Surrounding streets will be closed (see map below), so plan to arrive early to find parking; or use alternative means of transportation, such as the new Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Station .

Parking for those with disability placards will be available in the City Hall lot. For entrance, those vehicles must come in along northbound 58th Avenue West.

Guests should dress according to weather as this event will occur rain, snow or shine.

The Civic Campus is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

