Mountlake Terrace announces closure of playgrounds, public restrooms, dog park, plus other changes in response to COVID-19

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced Monday is it closing its public playgrounds, park restrooms and the city’s dog park to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The decision is based on a March 17 Snohomish Health District order to close “public venues in which people congregate for entertainment, social or recreation purposes,” the city said in an announcement.

“With this in mind, the city will be posting the closure of public playgrounds, park restrooms, gazebos, athletic fields, sports courts and the dog park in Mountlake Terrace today,” the announcement said.

The city’s Recreation Pavilion already has reduced its hours and programs in response to the virus outbreak.

In an additional effort to observe social distancing and flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread, the city will be suspending the intake of passport applications and requiring appointments for certain development permit processes.

The following permits will be accepted at the permit counter without an appointment:

Driveway

Fence

Home occupations

Re-roof

Shed

Unless you are applying for one of the permits listed, call 425-744-6267 to make an appointment.

Permits for single family residential re-roof, plumbing and mechanical can still be submitted and viewed online.

The City of Mountlake Terrace has a webpage to keep the community informed of updates related to the COVID-19 virus. Visit www.cityofmlt.com/2060 that is linked at the top of the city’s website marked “COVID-19 Updates.”