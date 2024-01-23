Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce holds After Hours event Jan. 30

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce has announced the group’s January After Hours networking event, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.

As of 2024, non-chamber members will be required to purchase a ticket to attend these events. As a valued chamber member, participants are encouraged to take advantage of free access to our networking events.

Click here to register, and us the code “JANCHAMBERMEMBER” to register at no cost.

Time and location

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30

Baggus Little Asia, 23511 56th Avenue West Suite 107, Mountlake Terrace

Event agenda

• Network and mingle with Mountlake Terrace business owners and operators.

• Learn more about the future of housing in Mountlake Terrace, how it can support your business, and the City’s plan to strategically support growth. Presented by special guest Jeff Niten, City Manager of Mountlake Terrace.

• Participate in our raffle for a chance to win prizes.