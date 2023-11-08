Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber hosting networking event at Hadiani restaurant Nov. 14

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce is inviting all business owners and managers to attend its monthly after-hours networking event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Hadiani African Restaurant, 22003 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
You can RSVP at www.mltbcc.org
