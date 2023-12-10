Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber holiday party Dec. 12

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday party and networking event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant, 24380 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace.
Join the chamber for an evening of celebration, networking and holiday cheer, with appetizers and drinks and free prizes. Connect with fellow businesses, build new relationships and enjoy the spirit of the season.
RSVPs are requested here.
