Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber after-hours networking event Feb. 27

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an after-hours networking event at Shahi Tandoor & Grill from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Shahi Tandoor & Grill, 23204 57th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Connect with other business owners/operators and learn more about resources and programs available to support your business through a presentation by Neil Subhash, outreach and marketing specialist for U.S. Small Business Administration.

There will also be a raffle for a chance to win prizes.

Learn more and register here.