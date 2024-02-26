Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber after-hours networking event Feb. 27

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an after-hours networking event at Shahi Tandoor & Grill from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Shahi Tandoor & Grill, 23204 57th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Connect with other business owners/operators and learn more about resources and programs available to support your business through a presentation by Neil Subhash, outreach and marketing specialist for U.S. Small Business Administration.
There will also be a raffle for a chance to win prizes.
Learn more and register here.
