Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run & Walk July 23 to benefit local schools

Why should you participate in the Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run & Walk set for Saturday, July 23? For starters, it’s about the kids.

The race is hosted by the Cedar Way Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. Proceeds benefit Cedar Way Elementary students, as well as students at Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Brier Elementary and Terrace Park Elementary.

“Funds that come in will be used by each school’s PTOs,” said Cedar Way Elementary School PE teacher Kyle Gray, who is overseeing this years’s run. “We at Cedar Way use the funds for enrichment programs, materials for teachers and the school as a whole plus help to fund field trips and other projects throughout the school year.”

Over the past several years, the event has raised thousands of dollars for student activities such as field trips and assemblies, as well as materials for school art, music, library and physical education programs.

The run is part of Tour de Terrace, a Seafair-sanctioned summer festival for the City of Mountlake Terrace and neighboring communities. The weekend-long event includes a parade, pancake breakfast, car show, carnival, vendor booths, music, fireworks and other fun festivities, including the MLT 5K Fun Run & Walk. Residents and lovers of 5K races are encouraged to sign up for the 5K and enjoy the fun events of the Tour de Terrace.

With an 8:30 a.m. start, the MLT 5K Fun Run & Walk is an out-and-back 5K, starting and ending at Mountlake Terrace High School. The route winds through the local neighborhoods and a woodsy trail in Terrace Creek Park. The terrain is good for a range of ages and abilities, including families with jogging strollers.

Organizers are excited to see the race return to an in-person event, following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We love seeing our local community out to support our kids, whether by running, sponsoring the run or volunteering at the event,” said Eva Tallmadge, a member of the Cedar Way PTO Fun Run Committee. “There are so many ways to support this event, and by doing so, support our kids.”

Cost is $30 adult/$15 student (age 6-17). Kids age 5 and under run for free. Business and family sponsorships are still available.

You can register at www.cedarwaypto.org/mlt5k.