Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July Celebration at Ballinger Park: Fireworks, food trucks and family fun

The 3rd of July Family Celebration is set for Thursday, July 3 from 6-10:30 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park.

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites all to enjoy a family-friendly summer tradition, which welcomed over 10,000 guests last year.

The party starts at 6 p.m. with a DJ, pie-eating contests and outdoor games. The highlight of the event is the professional fireworks display over Lake Ballinger, which will launch at dusk or approximately 10 p.m.

Park restrooms will be closed; however, portable restrooms will be available.

The boat launch and fishing pier will be closed, along with the creek restoration area on the west side of the park. Interurban Trail access will not be available from the west side.

Large attendance is expected so attendees are advised to plan ahead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area due to congestion.

Transportation and Parking

There is no onsite parking, except for those with disability parking placards. Walking, biking, rideshares and transit are strongly encouraged, with a drop-off area at the ballfield lot.

Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine, 6601 244th St. S.W.

If you are taking the bus, Community Transit route 130 drops off across the street from Ballinger Park. Do not park illegally or on private property, including the condominiums located across the street from the park.

No Personal Fireworks

Personal fireworks are illegal in city limits and throughout much of the region. To report violations, call 425-407-3999. If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911.

Do’s and Don’ts for 3rd of July Family Celebration:

Do’s:

– Camping chairs

– Canopies or tents

– Hand-pulled carts

– Sunscreen

– Snacks and water

– Blankets

– Bring flashlights

– Bring your family and friends!

Don’ts:

– No alcohol allowed

– No grills of any kind

– No sparklers or firecrackers/fireworks

– No pets

– No weapons of any kind

– No motorized bikes, scooters or carts

For a list of upcoming events, visit the city website here.