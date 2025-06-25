Mountlake Terrace 2025 summer events: Free music, movies and fireworks

The final school bells of the year signal the start of Mountlake Terrace’s 2025 free summer events, featuring fiery explosions, music, movies and community spirit.

Here’s the city’s summer 2025 events schedule:

July 3: 3rd of July Family Celebration at Ballinger Park; 6-10:30 p.m. The event features pie-eating contests, field games, a DJ, food trucks and a fireworks show at approximately 10 p.m. Details, directions, and the food truck line-up can be found here.

July 10: Terrace Summer Nights — Music at the Civic Campus; 4:30-7 p.m. with Gina Belliveau

July 17: Terrace Summer Nights — Music at Terrace Creek Park; 4:30-7 p.m. with Stacy Jones Band

July 24: Terrace Summer Nights — Music at the Civic Campus; 4:30-7 p.m. with Brian James

July 26: Terrace Summer Nights — Movie at Terrace Creek Park; 9 p.m., The Princess Bride

July 31: Terrace Summer Nights — Music at Terrace Creek Park; 4:30- 7 p.m. with Brother John and the Surrogates

Aug. 5: National Night Out at Evergreen Playfield #3; 6-8:30 p.m. National Night Out is a large-scale family event featuring more than 30 community resource partners, a DJ, balloon artists, face painting, a photo booth, a caricature artist, Touch-A-Truck, cornhole with the cops, and performances by the Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy. For more details, click here.

Aug. 8: Terrace Summer Nights — Movie at Terrace Creek Park; 8:45 p.m.; A Goofy Movie

Aug. 14: Bubble Play Day from 4-7 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield Complex. Bubble Play Day is the city’s newest summer event. You can be a bubble-ographer, blower, popper, or just run free in the park. Bubble solution and wands are provided free of charge at multiple stations, or feel free to bring your own to this complimentary event. More information can be found here.

Aug. 22: Terrace Summer Nights — Movie at Terrace Creek Park, 8:30 p.m.: Sing 2

City-hosted community events can be found on the city’s events webpage.