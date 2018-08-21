Mountlake Music Series presents original acoustic/electric folk rock Friday, Aug. 24

The second show in the Mountlake Music Series presented by the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation and the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center will take place 6:30-8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, featuring all-original, acoustic/electric folk-rock music presented by local band Don’t Ask.

The show is free and open to the public, and children are welcome.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket, bring a picnic dinner and bring yourselves and your friends and family for summer outdoor music. The show will take place on an outdoor stage in Lake Ballinger Park right behind the Mountlake Terrace Commmunity Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive in Mountlake Terrace. The Community Senior Center will have snacks and (non-alcoholic) drinks for sale.

About The Band:

Vocal harmonies soaring over an acoustic/electric instrumental blend, woven with a powerful percussive thread to defy the boundaries of musical genre…five souls who worship at the altar of melody. Don’t Ask is continually forging new original music out of the fires of imagination and experience. All-original music crafted by songwriter Todd Christoffel (vocals and guitar), Crispin Faget,(guitar and vocals), Jill Christoffel (vocals and percussion), Doug Aslin (drums) and Douglas Hoffman (bass).