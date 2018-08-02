Mountlake Music Series comes to Ballinger Park Aug. 10

A new Mountlake Music Series is coming to Ballinger Park this month, presented by the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation and the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center.

The event is free and open to the public, though those interested are invited to RSVP here: https://buff.ly/2AyGMgj.

On Aug. 10, enjoy energy-driven classic rock with humor and rhythm. Get your toes tapping to great harmonies, including audience requests. Long-time Mountlake Terrace resident Chris Yates leads “Dynamite Limbo” in an evening of music.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket, bring a picnic dinner and bring yourselves and your friends and family for summer outdoor music. The show will take place on an outdoor stage in Lake Ballinger Park right behind the Mountlake Terrace Commmunity Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr. in Mountlake Terrace.

This is the first of two Mountlake Music presentations this summer. The second will take place at the same time on Friday, Aug. 24, featuring folk-rock music with Don’t Ask.