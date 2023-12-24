Mountlake City Council Dec. 21 adopts tree code update

To the sound of cheers, the Mountlake Terrace City Council Dec. 21 passed a new tree code for the city, which updates regulations and better aligns the city with regional goals.

The ordinance updates regulations and fines and establishes a Heritage Tree Program and a tree board for oversight. However, execution of the ordinance will be delayed for three months to give the city an opportunity for public outreach.

In making the tree code presentation to the council Dec. 21, Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed explained that the only update from her Dec. 14 report was the addition of preserving street trees that line the roads and providing canopy coverage.

The code will include a list of trees for land developers to plant and a list of banned invasive tree species. However, trees that are not on either list can be submitted to the city for approval.

During questions following the presentation, Councilmember Laura Sonmore asked if the fines for unlawful tree removal were enough to dissuade developers. Further, what prevents developers from removing trees within the three-month delay?

“I think that anybody who wants to work in the City of Mountlake Terrace might be interested in preserving the relationship with the city by not doing something that would be clearly against the city’s interest,” Reed said.

“It is unlikely to happen, but it is something to be watching out for,” she added.

During public comment for the tree code ordinance, a Mountlake Terrace resident said she wanted to ensure the city had a canopy for shade and stressed its importance to wildlife. She also thanked the recreation and parks department for their work.

The tree code was written by Mountlake Terrace resident Susan Kuhn; Ivy League Founder Audrey Meyer, who serves on the city’s interim tree board; Matt Enany of Sierra Construction, City of Mountlake Terrace intern Tim Seed and Stormwater Program Manager Reed.

Reed said technical assistance was received from local experts consisting of urban foresters, planners and arborists.

The city council also adopted amendments to the 2023-24 biennial budget, presented for public comment by Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope.

This was the second presentation of the proposed amendments, with the first occurring Dec. 14.

No one signed up to comment in person or online, and no comments were submitted in writing.

This amendment is to balance the two-year budget for unanticipated expenditures and revenues.

Among other businesses presented, the city council adopted the Astound Broadband and Comcast franchise agreement ordinances. These agreements allow the communication companies to operate within the city’s right of way for 10 years and expire in 2033.

The council also reviewed the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse lease agreement with the Edmonds Waterfront Center, with tentative plans to continue that discussion on Jan. 18, 2024.

Presenters included Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) CEO Daniel Johnson, Director of the Lake Ballinger Center (LBC) Elizabeth Zeller and Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz.

The Mountlake Terrace Seniors Group (MTSG) can’t renew its lease with the city, leaving the facility available. EWC is a nonprofit owned by Edmonds Senior Center and wishes to continue the senior services provided by MTSG.

Betz explained that the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse at Ballinger Park was a former golf clubhouse leased to MTSG in 2013. Despite some challenges, the group was able to continue for the first six years until the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions.

The proposed lease is $10 annually, and any leasehold excise taxes due for the five-year lease, with an option to renew for the Edmonds Waterfront Center. It also includes rental forgiveness for the Mountlake Terrace Seniors Group from June through the end of December, totaling $10,500.

During a meeting next month, the council is scheduled to review lease wording, community service expectations, and a more formalized presentation for the council to review.

You can read more about the Mickey Corso Clubhouse lease in a detailed report on the two-hour presentation here.

During public comments Dec. 21, Saboora Deen, Shon Deen and Kathleen Thomas asked the city to write a resolution saying that Mountlake Terrace supports an immediate and permanent ceasefire between Palestine and Israel.

The city council meeting for Dec. 28 has been canceled. The council’s next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. It will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt. You can see the agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett





