Motorcyclist dies in crash at 44th and 212th Monday afternoon

A man in his 30s died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle at the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest about 4:35 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Police were investigating the crash but other details weren’t immediately available, said Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw.
