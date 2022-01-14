Motorcycle rider seriously injured after being struck by car near MLT Safeway

Updated with additional details.

A motorcycle rider in his early 20s from Lynnwood was seriously injured Thursday night after being struck by a small passenger car in front of the Mountlake Terrace Safeway store around 9:15 p.m.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, the car exited the parking lot of the Safeway store, located in the 4200 block of 212th Street Southwest, and did not see the motorcycle driving westbound on 212th Street. The motorcycle struck the passenger car, driven by a woman in her late teens from Bothell, resulting in a T-bone collision, Caw said.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to a trauma center, with no immediate update on his injuries. There were no reported injuries to the driver, police said, and no indication that the driver was impaired. The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.

According to police, 212th Street Southwest was closed off during the investigation, reopening after midnight.