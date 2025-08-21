More weekend bus service coming to Snohomish County with Aug. 30 service change

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

More people are taking the bus on Saturdays and Sundays, so Community Transit will offer more weekend bus service beginning Aug. 30. The agency will add 95 new trips each Saturday, an 8.5% increase, and 98 new trips each Sunday, a 9.2% increase.

There will also be more frequent trips throughout the week–46 new bus trips each weekday –on some of the busiest routes, including the Swift bus rapid transit lines. Some routes will begin running earlier in the morning and finish later in the day.

Routes 109, 424 and 907 will have new stops or changes to some stop locations. Route 109, which runs between Ash Way Park & Ride in Lynnwood and Lake Stevens, will begin serving the new Cathcart Park & Ride when that facility is ready to open. That park and ride, located at the corner of Cathcart Way and Highway 9, will provide a service for residents in the Cathcart and Silver Firs areas.

Visit Community Transit’s Service Change web page at communitytransit.org/servicechanges to see maps and videos for routes that are changing.

Riders can check schedules now for changes.

Check Maps & Schedules on Community Transit’s website to preview the Aug. 30 schedules.

Use the Plan My Trip online tool to build a customized trip plan any time. Be sure to set the arrival or departure date for Aug. 30 or later.

Contact Customer Care at riders@commtrans.org or (425) 353-RIDE (7433) for personalized trip planning or printed materials.

Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Sept. 1

Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. Zip Shuttle will operate its regular hours in the Alderwood area of Lynnwood, and in Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens. For more information on Community Transit holiday service, visit communitytransit.org/holiday-schedule.