More than half of Washington residents respond to the 2020 census questionnaire so far

Washington state Tuesday passed the halfway mark for response to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 questionnaires.

Overall, 50.4% of Washington households were reported to have responded to the census, putting the state ahead of the national average of 45.7%. Washington is number two in the western United States for public participation, edged only by Utah.

As for local cities, Brier has a 69.4% response rate so far, Edmonds is at 60.9%, Lynnwood comes in at 51.4% and Mountlake Terrace has a 55.2% rate.

Washington residents have another few weeks to voluntarily self-respond before the U.S. Census Bureau enumerators begin personally following-up with unresponsive households in May.

Responses can be made online at 2020census.gov, via toll-free number, or through a paper questionnaire that will begin arriving to non-responding households April 8.

Curious about how many people in your community are responding to the 2020 Census? You can see daily updates of responses at the Census Bureau’s Response Rates web page.