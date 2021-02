Snow continued to fall in Mountlake Terrace Sunday, although slightly warmer temperatures and rain were predicted for later in the day and into Monday.

A reminder from public works officials that you can minimize residential flooding by keeping drains, gutters and ditches along your property clean and clear. If your neighborhood storm drain is clogged with slow-melting ice, leaves or debris, a rake or broom is a handy tool to quickly reach the blockages and alleviate any pooling.