More snow predicted Sunday-Tuesday; MLT Library open Sunday

1 of 3

As residents dug out Saturday from overnight snow, the National Weather Service is predicting more snow Sunday afternoon through Tuesday in Puget Sound. Heavy snow is possible as two storm systems move across the area.

The first system, likely to hit Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, could bring the potential for 1 to 3 inches of new snow, the weather service said. On Monday, another system will move in quickly behind and continue through Tuesday, with possible new snow accumulations Monday through Tuesday of 5 to 8 inches.

If you’re looking for some good books or videos to keep you occupied during the upcoming storms, Sno-Isle Libraries said that all of its community libraries, which were closed Saturday, will be open normal hours Sunday. This includes the Mountlake Terrace branch.