More MTHS journalism students earn state awards

Additional awards were announced for Mountlake Terrace High School student journalists competing in Washington Journalism Education Association state convention virtual contests.

In addition to the results announced last month, the updated list of winners includes the following:

Nina Otebele – Excellent in Editorial Cartooning

Ritika Khanal – Superior in News Feature Writing

Damaris Ibrahim – Excellent in Sports Feature Writing

Jonathan Kwong – Excellent in Review Writing

Nolan DeGarlais – Superior in Copy Editing/Headline Writing

