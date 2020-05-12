More MTHS journalism students earn state awards

Additional awards were announced for Mountlake Terrace High School student journalists competing in Washington Journalism Education Association state convention virtual contests.
In addition to the results announced last month, the updated list of winners includes the following:
- Nina Otebele – Excellent in Editorial Cartooning
- Ritika Khanal – Superior in News Feature Writing
- Damaris Ibrahim – Excellent in Sports Feature Writing
- Jonathan Kwong – Excellent in Review Writing
- Nolan DeGarlais – Superior in Copy Editing/Headline Writing
Here is the list of awards announced earlier:
- Photo/Graphic/Online Contests
- WJEA Student Journalist of the Year – Nolan DeGarlais
- WJEA Adviser of the Year – Angelo Comeaux
“While this certainly has been an unprecedented school year due to COVID-19, these students have demonstrated that they continue to be committed to a free and responsible press, and doing great journalism,” said MTHS journalism teacher and advisor Vince DeMiero. “I couldn’t be more proud!”