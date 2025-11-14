More details on why South Snohomish County’s only hygiene center is closing

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Jean Kim Foundation is searching for a host site for its hygiene center, which is expected to close its doors in December.

The foundation is seeking a comparable building or site that is approximately 2,000 square feet with a minimum of two shower rooms and between four to five bathrooms. The property must be within South Snohomish County or the following ZIP codes: 98020, 98026, 98087, 98036, 98037, 98012, 98021 and 98043.

Earlier this week, the foundation announced that the hygiene center at 19726 64th Ave. W. in Lynnwood is closing due to circumstances beyond its control.

Executive Director Sandra Mears told the My Neighborhood News Group that the property owner plans to sell the land the hygiene center sits on.

The building the hygiene center sits on used to be an emissions testing facility. The property owner has allowed the foundation to use it rent free for the past five years.

“I’m very open to creative solutions that meet the needs of our guests in the community,” Mears said.

The Foundation would like the host site to be near public transit and have parking for at least 12 vehicles, including an accessible parking space. Plumbing for hot water heaters and hookups to allow for a commercial washer/dryer, refrigerator and cooking would also be ideal.

The Foundation can pay up to $3,800 a month in utilities or combination of rent. It can also provide and pay for onsite staffing.

Those who want to support the hygiene center during this time can donate care packages filled with items such as hand warmers, hygiene products, cup noodles and hot chocolate. Cold weather gear, backpacks, ponchos and blankets are also accepted.

The hygiene center has provided 51,543 showers to people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity from April 2020 to September 2025. The center is also expected to serve over 13,100 hot meals by the end of the year.

The hygiene center serves around 50 guests per day. Guests have access to clothing and essential needs, as well as case management services from agencies such as Snohomish County Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, the state Department of Social and Health Services, and MercyWatch.

The next closest facilities that offer similar services to the hygiene center are in Everett or Seattle. When asked what would happen if South Snohomish County’s only hygiene center is gone, Mears said it could push people back on their progress toward stability.

“It’s just one more barrier and difficulty in meeting basic, essential needs,” Mears said.

The Foundation is planning an event at the hygiene center from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 that will include a free raffle and thank you remarks for guests and community partners.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.