More awards for Mountlake Terrace High School’s journalism program

Mountlake Terrace High School’s journalism program has added several awards to its trophy case.

For the ninth consecutive year – and 11th overall – MTHS journalists earned the First Amendment Press Freedom Award from the Journalism Education Association. Hawks Student Media (HSM) encompasses all student media – from the school’s award-winning The Hawkeye newspaper, to the Tempo yearbook and broadcast operations.

The award recognizes private and public high schools that actively support, teach and protect First Amendment rights and responsibilities of students and teachers, with an emphasis on student-run media where students make all final decisions of content. Mountlake Terrace was one of only 17 nationwide to win this award. The winning schools will be honored on April 7 as part of the Spring JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Hawkeye newspaper and yearbook students earned individual awards March 5 at the Washington Journalism Education Association 2022 Spring Conference and Write-Off Contests at Mercer Island High School. Hawk Broadcast Network, which includes Hawk TV, also won awards, including honorable mentions for news and features broadcast. It was the first in-person state conference since 2019.