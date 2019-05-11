More accolades for Swedish Edmonds nurse Stefan Torres

Last summer, we wrote about award-wining Swedish Edmonds nurse Stefan Torres, who runs Nurse Weekly, an educational video channel available for worldwide viewing on Facebook and YouTube.

In particular, we highlighted the video he produced August 2018 — in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month — on the benefits of breastfeeding.

Turns out, since our last report there has been even more recognition for “Nurse Stefan.”

The UW’s School of Nursing named him among 100 Distinguished Nurses of Influence over the last 100 years — one of only two male nurses recognized. And Torres won first prize in a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Nurses Week contest for his achievements. As a result, he was profiled in this video:



“I’ve been extremely honored by all of this,” he said.

In honor of Nurses Week, which ends this weekend, Torres also shared a link to his newest video: www.facebook.com/NurseStefan/videos/2322429388026245

You can learn more at his website: nursestefan.com