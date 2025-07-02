MLT’s Ullman named Western Washington University outstanding graduate

Louis Ullman of Mountlake Terrace has been named the Western Washington University 2025 outstanding graduate in mathematics/computer science.

Outstanding graduates are selected from each major by faculty members. Ullman was selected because he gained a 4.0 GPA in all his mathematics courses, including graduate-level courses, with an overall 3.98 GPA. His professors described him as “hardworking, highly motivated and impressively bright.”

Ullman completed his degree at Western in record time, finishing the program in five quarters.