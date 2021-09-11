MLT’s Taluswood Apartments sold for $168 million

Taluswood Apartments located at 4208 236th St. S.W .has been sold for $168 million.

That’s according to a report in NextMLT. At 512 units, the sale comes out to about $328,000 per unit.

The property was built in 1986 and last sold in 2019 for $136 million. The new sale price reflects an annual appreciation of around 12%

According to a press release, the sale came through a partnership between Security Properties and Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. The property was originally built in 1987 and sits on over 41 acres of land.

Taluswood Apartments

The partnership between Security Properties and Intercontinental plans to renovate the unit interiors and update the common areas, the press release said.

The property will be managed by Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties.